Forsyth County deputy named to Georgia Police K9 Foundation board

A member of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has been named as a board member for a nonprofit focused on assisting active and retired K-9 units in the state.
FCSO Dep. 1st Class Steven Challinger was recently announced as a board member for the Georgia Police K9 Foundation. Challinger has worked with the sheriff’s office since 2018 and has been on the K-9 unit with his partner, K-9 Flash, a bloodhound trained to track suspects or locate missing people, since March.
“The Georgia Police K9 Foundation has made a remarkable impact on numerous communities throughout the state of Georgia,” Challinger said in a news release. “Spreading awareness and giving back to communities is something I’m proud to be a part of.”
Per the release, the foundation is an all-volunteer organization with the goal “to protect as many of Georgia’s four-legged officers by providing them with safety equipment, such as bullet-proof vests, heat alarm systems and Naloxone [Narcan Kits] in the event a K-9 is directly exposed to any opioids during a search and seizure.”
As a board member, Challinger will help raise awareness about the contributions of K-9 units, including explosive detection ahead of large events, detecting illegal narcotics, pursuing suspects and finding missing children and adults.
“We are excited to have Dep. 1st Class Challinger join us on the board,” said Kyle Briley, president and founder of Georgia Police K9 Foundation. “With his experience, he will definitely bring value to assisting the foundation in many ways. We are honored that the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will share one of their most invaluable deputies with us.”
The foundation also provides support to some retired K-9 units, who are often adopted by their handlers, by providing food and medical support.
“To date, the Georgia Police K9 Foundation has assisted over 1,000 Georgia K-9s by providing 115 K-9 Protection Vests, 53 heat alarms, 200-plus pieces of training equipment, seminars and training were supplied to numerous K-9 teams across the state of Georgia and assisted 100-plus retired K-9s,” the release said.
For more information, go to gapolicek9foundation.org.