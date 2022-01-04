Forsyth County deputy named to Georgia Police K9 Foundation board

A member of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has been named as a board member for a nonprofit focused on assisting active and retired K-9 units in the state.

FCSO Dep. 1st Class Steven Challinger was recently announced as a board member for the Georgia Police K9 Foundation. Challinger has worked with the sheriff’s office since 2018 and has been on the K-9 unit with his partner, K-9 Flash, a bloodhound trained to track suspects or locate missing people, since March.

“The Georgia Police K9 Foundation has made a remarkable impact on numerous communities throughout the state of Georgia,” Challinger said in a news release. “Spreading awareness and giving back to communities is something I’m proud to be a part of.”

Per the release, the foundation is an all-volunteer organization with the goal “to protect as many of Georgia’s four-legged officers by providing them with safety equipment, such as bullet-proof vests, heat alarm systems and Naloxone [Narcan Kits] in the event a K-9 is directly exposed to any opioids during a search and seizure.”

As a board member, Challinger will help raise awareness about the contributions of K-9 units, including explosive detection ahead of large events, detecting illegal narcotics, pursuing suspects and finding missing children and adults.



