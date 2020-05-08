Forsyth County family displaced by 'wind-driven' house fire; several cats die

Heavy winds may have contributed to a house fire Wednesday that has left a family displaced and took the lives of several cats, according to the Forsyth County Fire Department.

On May 6, fire personnel responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding a residential structure fire at 104 Pine Lake Drive within the city limits of Cumming.

Fire personnel found the single-story ranch home’s garage area in flames, according to Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers.

One occupant, an adult female, had already escaped by the time the fire department arrived, Shivers said. Two other occupants were not in the home at the time.

Several of the family’s cats were found dead, Shivers said, and others were unaccounted for.

Shivers said the fire occurred during some of the strongest winds Wednesday, which likely contributed to the extensive damage that will force the family to live elsewhere “for quite some time.”

The family is currently staying with other family and friends in the area, Shivers said. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized to help the family.

The incident is still under investigation.