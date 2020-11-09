Forsyth County man dies after Shady Grove Road wreck

A Forsyth County man died in a single-car wreck on Shady Grove Road early Sunday morning, according to Stacie Miller, a spokeswoman with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Ali Zoughi, 43, of Cumming, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, after his vehicle reportedly hit the southbound shoulder of Shady Grove Road just before Holland Drive “at an excessive speed” and was ejected from his vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time.
Zoughi reportedly overcorrected after hitting the shoulder causing his vehicle to “spin and then began to roll” before hitting a mailbox, trees, shrubs, landscaping boulders and wood fencing across three homes on the roadway.
The accident was the 14th fatal wreck in Forsyth County this year.