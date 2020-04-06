Forsyth County man ‘very fortunate’ to escape house fire

Something woke up the man early Sunday morning, an explosion that he heard or felt. He got up to investigate, opened his master bedroom door and was enveloped by smoke. The single-family house at 350 Tidwell Circle was filled with it.

Had the homeowner not been awakened, it’s likely he wouldn’t have survived the fire that turned the home and three vehicles into a total loss, according to Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers.

Fire personnel responded to the scene around 9 a.m. and found that the man had already evacuated, Shivers said. He told investigators that he escaped through the window of another upstairs bedroom and onto a lower section of roof where he jumped to safety. No one else was in the home, Shivers said.