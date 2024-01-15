Forsyth County now under winter weather advisory

According to the NWS, freezing rain and “total ice accumulations of a light glaze” are expected on Tuesday. Drivers are recommended to slow down and use caution while traveling.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the EMA release said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Forsyth and neighboring Cherokee, Dawson and Fulton counties were also under the winter weather advisory, while Gwinnett and Hall counties were under a hazardous weather outlook.

According to weather forecasts from the NWS, Tuesday will have a high of 34 degrees and a low of 14 degrees.

To sign up for Forsyth County EMA alerts and for more information on dealing with storms and other emergencies, go to ForsythCo.com/Departments-Offices/Emergency-Management-Agency.