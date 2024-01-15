Forsyth County now under winter weather advisory

Cold weather is on the way to Forsyth County.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has announced on Monday, Jan. 15 that Forsyth County and other parts of north Georgia will be under a winter weather advisory through noon on Tuesday, Jan. 16, as cold weather hits the area.
“Light freezing rain expected across northwest and north central Georgia with Forsyth being at the southern end of the anticipated impacted area,” Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency officials said in a statement. “Small ice accumulations are possible.”
According to the NWS, freezing rain and “total ice accumulations of a light glaze” are expected on Tuesday. Drivers are recommended to slow down and use caution while traveling.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the EMA release said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.”
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Forsyth and neighboring Cherokee, Dawson and Fulton counties were also under the winter weather advisory, while Gwinnett and Hall counties were under a hazardous weather outlook.
According to weather forecasts from the NWS, Tuesday will have a high of 34 degrees and a low of 14 degrees.
To sign up for Forsyth County EMA alerts and for more information on dealing with storms and other emergencies, go to ForsythCo.com/Departments-Offices/Emergency-Management-Agency.
Forsyth County officials recommend having disaster supply kits for storms and other emergencies. The kits should include items such as:
Recommended Items
Water: One gallon per person per day, for at least 3 days (for drinking and hygiene)
Food: At least a 3-day supply of non-perishable food
Can opener: For food, if kit contains canned food
Radio: Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
Emergency charger for mobile devices
Flashlight and extra batteries
First aid kit
Whistle: To signal for help
Face mask: To help filter contaminated air
Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter in place
Disinfectant wipes
Hand sanitizer
Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal hygiene
Wrench or pliers: To turn off utilities
Local maps
Additional Items
Prescription medications and glasses
Infant formula and diapers
Pet food, extra water, pet supplies, toys and vaccination forms
Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container
Cash or traveler's checks and change
Emergency reference material such as a first aid book
Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person. Consider adding bedding in cold weather.
Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper
Fire extinguisher
Matches in a waterproof container
Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items
Mess kits, paper cups, plates, plastic utensils and paper towels
Paper and pencil
Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children