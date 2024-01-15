By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County now under winter weather advisory
01152024WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
Forsyth county and surrounding areas are under a winter weather advisory through noon on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Cold weather is on the way to Forsyth County.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has announced on Monday, Jan. 15 that Forsyth County and other parts of north Georgia will be under a winter weather advisory through noon on Tuesday, Jan. 16, as cold weather hits the area.

“Light freezing rain expected across northwest and north central Georgia with Forsyth being at the southern end of the anticipated impacted area,” Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency officials said in a statement. “Small ice accumulations are possible.”

According to the NWS, freezing rain and “total ice accumulations of a light glaze” are expected on Tuesday. Drivers are recommended to slow down and use caution while traveling.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the EMA release said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Forsyth and neighboring Cherokee, Dawson and Fulton counties were also under the winter weather advisory, while Gwinnett and Hall counties were under a hazardous weather outlook.

According to weather forecasts from the NWS, Tuesday will have a high of 34 degrees and a low of 14 degrees.

To sign up for Forsyth County EMA alerts and for more information on dealing with storms and other emergencies, go to ForsythCo.com/Departments-Offices/Emergency-Management-Agency

Forsyth County officials recommend having disaster supply kits for storms and other emergencies. The kits should include items such as:

Recommended Items

Water: One gallon per person per day, for at least 3 days (for drinking and hygiene)

Food: At least a 3-day supply of non-perishable food

Can opener: For food, if kit contains canned food

Radio: Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Emergency charger for mobile devices

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Whistle: To signal for help

Face mask: To help filter contaminated air

Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter in place

Disinfectant wipes

Hand sanitizer

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal hygiene

Wrench or pliers: To turn off utilities

Local maps

Additional Items

Prescription medications and glasses

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food, extra water, pet supplies, toys and vaccination forms

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container

Cash or traveler's checks and change

Emergency reference material such as a first aid book

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person. Consider adding bedding in cold weather.

Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, plastic utensils and paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children