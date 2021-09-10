Forsyth County officials hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony, honor firefighters injured in August

Firefighters, law enforcement, veterans, and residents alike all gathered underneath the pavilion at Fowler Park on Friday, Sept. 10 to attend “an event that we wish we didn’t have to hold, but we know we need to.”

Jason Shivers, division chief of technical services for the Forsyth County Fire Department, began the “somber event” by recalling where he was on Sept. 11, 2001.

Shivers said he was on duty at Fire Station 1 in downtown Cumming when he heard the news about the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

“It’s a day that sticks to all of us, and all of our memories and is something that I’m sure we’re all teaching our children and grandchildren about because we never want to forget,” Shivers said.

After a prayer led by Forsyth County Fire Department Chaplain Shane Milford, who prayed for all the families affected that day and asked for a blessing of safety for those continuing to serve, the Forsyth County Honor Guard held a Presentation of Colors.

The Forsyth County Honor Guard is made up of members from the Forsyth County fire department and sheriff’s office.

The Chestatee River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented a wreath and laid it before the crowd in remembrance.

Veterans in the audience saluted during the Pledge of Allegiance and sang along with FCSO Lt. Kenny Hughes as he performed “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood.

