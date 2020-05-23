Forsyth County part of Memorial Day flyover by Georgia National Guard

Helicopters of the Georgia Army National Guard will pass over Forsyth County on Monday, May 25, as part of a flyover across the state to celebrate Memorial Day.

Separate flyovers are planned for north and south Georgia, with the north flyover set to begin at around 10:30 a.m. and last for nearly 2 hours.

Four UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters will depart the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta and fly over the national cemeteries in Canton and Marietta. The route will take the aircraft over Lake Lanier around 11:22 a.m., and eight minutes later, at 11:30 a.m., the helicopters are expected to pass over Northside Hospital Forsyth, at 1200 Northside Forsyth Drive.