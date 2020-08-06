By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County resident dies from gunshot wound after domestic incident
FCSO

Update (Aug. 6, 4:50 p.m.): A Forsyth County resident who suffered series injuries following a domestic incident this morning died at a local hospital, officials said.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said that the resident was transported to the hospital at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday. The person had been involved in a domestic incident near the Shady Grove area during which they suffered a gunshot wound.

A Forsyth County resident was severely injured this morning during a domestic incident near the Shady Grove area. 

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said that the person injured in the incident was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Miller said that they suffered from a gunshot wound.  

More information will be available after the person’s family is notified. 