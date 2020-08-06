Forsyth County resident dies from gunshot wound after domestic incident

Update (Aug. 6, 4:50 p.m.): A Forsyth County resident who suffered series injuries following a domestic incident this morning died at a local hospital, officials said.
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said that the resident was transported to the hospital at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday. The person had been involved in a domestic incident near the Shady Grove area during which they suffered a gunshot wound.
More information will be available after the person’s family is notified.