Forsyth County school bus involved in crash

**Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the crash happened earlier this morning, not at 11 a.m. Forsyth County News was notified at 10:30 a.m. and confirmed the incident at 11 a.m. We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.





A Forsyth County school bus was involved in a wreck this morning on Friday, March 17.

It happened on Holtzclaw Road in the north part of the county.

Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said only the driver was on the bus at the time of the crash. Crews were still working the wreck at the time of this report. No details about the accident have been released.

“We are very grateful that our driver is ok and that there were no students on the bus at the time of the accident,” Forsyth County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo said in a statement.