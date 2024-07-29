Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman named Georgia’s Sheriff of the Year Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman was recently named Sheriff of the Year by the Georgia Sheriff’s Association. Photo courtesy of FCSO Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman recently received a big honor from other sheriffs in the state. Latest FCSO has been training to keep kids safe at school this year. Here's a look Here’s how you can learn how to respond to emergencies from FCSO Local package store closed after Jeep crashes into building A tech outage is causing problems across the globe. What's been impacted in Forsyth County?