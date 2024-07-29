By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman named Georgia’s Sheriff of the Year
07292024FREEMAN SHERIFF OF THE YEAR
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman was recently named Sheriff of the Year by the Georgia Sheriff’s Association. Photo courtesy of FCSO
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman recently received a big honor from other sheriffs in the state.