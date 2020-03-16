Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office suspends community, some jail inmate programs

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman released a statement Monday to inform residents of temporary changes being made at the sheriff’s office in response to the public health emergency order issued by Governor Brian Kemp.

Freeman said that while the two precincts and the jail in the county will remain open to the public, he encourages that residents use online resources provided by the office or call over the phone when they can, limiting unnecessary face-to-face contact for the time being. Residents can report minor crimes through FCSO’s online portal.

“Rest assured, FCSO will continue to respond to calls for service,” Freeman said in the statement. “If you need us…. I assure you we will be there.”