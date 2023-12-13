Forsyth County woman killed in wreck on Windermere Parkway Driver Kelsey Duttenhofer, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Windermere Parkway on Tuesday, Dec. 12. - photo by Derrick Richemond A Forsyth County woman was killed in a recent crash on Windermere Parkway, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials. Latest Separate wrecks bring traffic to a standstill on Ga. 400, south Forsyth UPDATE: Walmart reopens after electrical fire UPDATE: Truck crash snarls traffic on Ga. 400 Raccoon captured in Forsyth County tests positive for rabies