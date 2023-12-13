By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County woman killed in wreck on Windermere Parkway
Driver Kelsey Duttenhofer, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Windermere Parkway on Tuesday, Dec. 12. - photo by Derrick Richemond
A Forsyth County woman was killed in a recent crash on Windermere Parkway, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials.