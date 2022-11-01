Forsyth's oldest fire station was built in 1989. Here's what's planned for its replacement

Firefighters and county officials gathered in a patch of open grass to break ground on a project that has been years in the making.

On Friday, Oct. 28, officials broke ground off McBride Lane in the Lake Lanier area of Forsyth, signaling the beginning of construction for a new Fire Station 9 facility.

The fire station will be designed with the newest standards, identical to Fire Station 11 on Pittman Road, incorporating four bays, a gym and independent living spaces in the 12,500-square-foot building.

“We are excited to begin work on this much anticipated project,” said Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head at the ceremony. “Quality of life is one of the most important things we can offer our citizens, and that begins with a strong public safety force.”

Construction of the station will cost about $6.7 million and will be funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax VI and VIII as well as impact fees.

District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson specifically thanked the Forsyth County voters who supported the past SPLOSTs.

Before officially “moving dirt,” District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who will represent the area starting in 2023, told the history of the property for the new fire station.

