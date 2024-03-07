By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
UPDATE: FSCO says traffic stop, chase led to crash that shut down Ga. 400
03072024GA 400 WRECK
At least three cars appear to be involved in a wreck on Ga. 400 southbound. The highway is shut down between Exits 14 and 15. - photo by Jim Dean
Ga. 400 southbound is closed between Exit 15 and 14 as of about 3:30 p.m., according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.