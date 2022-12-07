Ga. 53 vehicle crash kills one person, injures two others

One person has died and two others sustained injuries from a vehicle wreck near the Dawson-Forsyth County line the afternoon of Dec. 6, Dawson County Fire Chief Troy Leist confirmed to the Dawson County News.
Traffic alerts were sent out about the wreck, which occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday along Ga. 53 East near a golf cart retailer.
Emergency personnel from Forsyth County responded first with mutual aid to the scene on Ga. 53 before crews from Dawson County arrived.
Georgia State Patrol is currently conducting an investigation into the wreck. DCN has requested the records, which are expected to yield more information.
This article will be updated.
This story originally ran in the Dawson County News.