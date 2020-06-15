Gainesville man drowns in Lake Lanier near Longwood Park

A man drowned Sunday, June 14, while swimming near Longwood Park.

The man has been identified as Jesus Victoria Reynosa, 19, of Gainesville, according to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Sgt. Kevin Holbrook with the Gainesville Police Department said two people were swimming in Lake Lanier when both went under the water. One resurfaced, while the other was not immediately found.

Emergency crews responded at about 3 p.m. Sunday, Holbrook said. Reynosa was found at about 6 p.m.

Holbrook said that while the drowning occurred near Longwood Park off Pearl Nix Parkway, police do not believe the group had been at the park.

Hall County and Forsyth County's marine rescue teams responded with Gainesville Police and the DNR, McKinnon said.

See original story here.