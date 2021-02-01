'Gainesville will never be the same.' Family, co-workers join in vigil to remember 6 killed at Foundation Food Group

“If I would’ve known that was our last lunch together I would’ve cherished it and told them how thankful I am for all the laughs,” Childers said.

Rhonda, a Foundation Food Group employee who did not give her last name due to fears of repercussions from the company, said she’s still in disbelief.

She said her first thoughts when she heard of the incident was, “This has to be a nightmare.”

Rhonda remembered the victims, praising their work ethic, positive attitude and strong character.

She said the company hasn’t notified her about when they’ll reopen for business, although she said it’s difficult to imagine walking into the building again.

Every machine, room and smell will remind her of the incident and the deaths that occurred, Rhonda said.

“I can’t even remember the last thing I said to them, I didn’t know it would be our last time together, working and laughing,” she said in Spanish.

Rhonda said she felt her late co-workers' spirits while at the vigil, remembering them with white roses she put at the wreaths.

Another woman who declined to give her name because of immigration status concerns said she attended the vigil to pray for families less fortunate than hers. She said her brother was working at the plant on Thursday when he noticed some of his co-workers failed to evacuate the building when told, and he rushed back inside.

As he entered one side of the building to search for his co-workers, he suddenly felt a cold sensation run through his upper body. He said he called out for anyone on the floor but no one answered.

After a few minutes, he felt dizzy to the point of passing out and ran outside for air. He was later hospitalized and returned home safely.

Since the incident, the woman said her brother has experienced panic attacks and trouble sleeping. She said he doesn’t feel right knowing he survived while others died.

As the crowd lifted their hands to pray Saturday, the woman said she thanked God for saving her brother that day. She prayed for the safety of factory and plant workers everywhere. She prayed Gainesville would never experience another tragedy like this again.

“My brother was saved but his heart is broken,” the woman said in Spanish. “The community feels defeated, but we all came today to pray, to mourn and try to heal. But Gainesville will never be the same. The six victims are irreplaceable people in our community.”

During the vigil, there were several calls for family and friends of the victims to speak to the crowd if they wished. No one came forward.

Others in the community, such as Gainesville City Councilman George Wangemann, spoke to the crowd.

“I want you to know that I love you and my heart goes out to the families who were affected by this accident,” he said. “We are one community and your presence here today is very significant. I ask that God’s blessings be with all of you.”

The crowd also heard from Nicholas Ancrum, vice president of human resources for Foundation Food Group.



