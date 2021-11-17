FCSO asks GBI to investigate death of inmate at Forsyth County Jail

Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office have requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation look into the death of an inmate at the Forsyth County Jail on Wednesday morning.

According to an FCSO press release, Rhett Anderson, 63, of Cumming, was pronounced dead early on Wednesday, Nov. 17 after “jail deputies responded to the medical unit for an unresponsive inmate” at about 2:50 a.m.

“[A] nurse within the jail, along with deputies performed life-saving measures as [Emergency Medical Services] was called,” the release said. “A short time after EMS arrival, the inmate was pronounced deceased.”

The release said Anderson was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 13 on a warrant for a probation violation for a failure to appear and was housed in the jail’s medical unit on detox protocols.

Anderson was last seen sleeping at about 2:30 a.m., during a watch tour by jail staff.

Per the indictment, Anderson allegedly “suffered from alcohol abuse and multiple medical issues.”

Anderson’s body was transported to the GBI medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, and the GBI was requested by the sheriff’s office to conduct the investigation.