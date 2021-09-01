'A great reunion': A rescue to remember

A few weeks ago, Mary Kennedy got lost in the woods and fell down a ravine. After neighbors, family members and members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office were searching for her, Sgt. Sprague and K9 Buzz were able to locate her. Forsyth County firefighters helped her up the 20-foot embankment, and she was treated by EMS.
Recently, Sgt. Sprague, K9 Buzz and Sheriff Ron Freeman visited with Miss Mary and her family.
Sgt. Sprague made stickers of Buzz to give to all of her family members, and Mary received her very own Buzz doll.
“It was such a great reunion,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.