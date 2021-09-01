By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
'A great reunion': A rescue to remember
From left, Sgt. Sprague, K9 Buzz, Mary Kennedy. Photo courtesy of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

A few weeks ago, Mary Kennedy got lost in the woods and fell down a ravine. After neighbors, family members and members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office were searching for her, Sgt. Sprague and K9 Buzz were able to locate her. Forsyth County firefighters helped her up the 20-foot embankment, and she was treated by EMS.

Recently, Sgt. Sprague, K9 Buzz and Sheriff Ron Freeman visited with Miss Mary and her family.

Sgt. Sprague made stickers of Buzz to give to all of her family members, and Mary received her very own Buzz doll.

“It was such a great reunion,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.

Mary Kennedy gives K9 Buzz some 'good-boy' pets as they reunite weeks after the pup found and rescued her. Photo courtesy of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Ron Freeman stands with Mary Kennedy. Photo courtesy of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Sgt. Sprague shows off some of the K9 Buzz stickers he had made for Mary Kennedy and her family. Photo courtesy of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.