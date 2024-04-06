Here’s how local middle schoolers can learn firefighting, EMS skills The Forsyth County Fire Department will host the annual Junior Fire Academy June 17-21. A camp this summer will give middle school students a look at what it’s like to be a Forsyth County firefighter. Latest Sign at Wells Fargo bank burned in grass fire Browns Bridge Church has ‘unexpected’ Easter morning after smoke scare FCFD: “Near miss” at Forsyth County home after lithium-ion battery explodes Worker killed by falling tree in north Forsyth County, OSHA investigating