The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will be one of two dozen law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive state funds to combat driving under the influence.
Here’s how much FCSO received in grant funds to combat DUIs
Latest
-
WATCH: Fire destroys Forsyth County home, injures firefighter
-
‘I didn’t feel heroic. I just leaped into action,’ Cumming man hailed as a ‘hero’ after putting out fire in neighbor’s apartment
-
Central EMS to continue ambulance service in Forsyth County
-
FCSO investigating fatal crash that killed Cumming man