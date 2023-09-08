‘He’s just a phenomenal dog.’ K9 Buzz celebrates 8th birthday FCSO K9 Buzz celebrated his eighth birthday on Thursday, Sept. 7. - photo by Kelly Whitmire Members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office took a break from a recent day of training to celebrate one officer’s big birthday. Latest How a device available for checkout at Forsyth County’s libraries could save your life Body of Snellville man recovered from Lake Lanier Hitting the road this Labor Day weekend? Watch out for more Georgia State Patrols Body recovered in "possible drowning" on Lake Lanier