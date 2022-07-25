Home ‘likely a total loss’ after weekend fire

Shivers said three family pets were lost in the fire but there were no civilian injuries.

Two firefighters also required assistance on the scene after one fell through from the second story to the first of the home and another was treated for dehydration and exhaustion.

The firefighter who fell was transported to an area hospital but “is expected to return to duty very soon,” Shivers said.

Due to the heat and humidity, a second alarm was activated, and Shivers said seven engine companies, a ladder truck company, two ambulances, two battalion chiefs and several support units responded.

During the fire, FCFD received mutual aid from surrounding counties as Johns Creek Fire Department responded to the scene and Alpharetta and Gwinnett fire departments covered stations for Forsyth.

Shivers said the origin of the fire is still under investigation and initial reports show that no one was at home when the fire began and it likely was burning “for some time” before being reported.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the victims and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/vyvyb9-the-griffin-family.

According to the fundraiser organizer, “This family has lost everything they owned in the fire. They walked away with their clothes on their backs. I'm asking for prayer for this family and any donations to help them with food, shelter, clothes and whatever they will need to help them thru this very unfortunate, traumatic and difficult time right now.”

As of press time, more than $8,000 of the fundraisers’ goal of $10,000 had been raised.