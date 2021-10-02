Homeowner fighting Joro spiders with flames caught attic on fire, official says

The Hall County Fire Marshal's Office has determined a house fire on Tuesday south of Gainesville started when the owner used an open flame to burn Joro spider webs in the attic.

The fire, which was ruled accidental, occurred in the 4600 block of Weatherford Road. No one was injured.

“(W)e understand Joro spiders are a nuisance, but it is best to clean up webs using dust brushes in lieu of open flames to burn the webs,” Christie Grice, emergency medical services division chief, wrote in an email.