Hose uncoupling ceremony held for Forsyth County Fire Station 11

The Forsyth County Fire Department held a hose uncoupling ceremony for the Fire Station 11 on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The new station funded by the voter-approved SPLOST VI and by impact fees officially opened on Sept. 28.
“Fire Station 11 proudly serves the residents of west Forsyth County and provides enhanced coverage for our customers in this area,” Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head said. “We are very thankful of the voters’ continued passage of the Forsyth County SPLOST program and eternally grateful to the board of commissioners for their unwavering support of the fire department.”
Fire Station 11 is a 12,000-square-foot, four-stall station, designed to accommodate the personnel and equipment that will operate out of the facility and to allow for future growth.
“It’s always an honor to be a part of an uncoupling ceremony for a new fire station and to see the great pride the Fire Department takes in each of their new facilities,” said Todd Levent, District 3 Forsyth County Commissioner. “The station is a beacon to our growing community that their safety is a priority.”
In September 2018, the Forsyth County Fire Department was awarded a grant from the Department of Homeland Security/FEMA to support the staff cost at Fire Station 11.
The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant funded the hiring of 12 new firefighters for the new station. The grant provided funding for 2019, 2020 and 2021 that was not otherwise fully funded in the fire department’s budget.
Forsyth County Fire Station 11 is at 4655 Pittman Road in west Forsyth.