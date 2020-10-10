Hose uncoupling ceremony held for Forsyth County Fire Station 11

The Forsyth County Fire Department held a hose uncoupling ceremony for the Fire Station 11 on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The new station funded by the voter-approved SPLOST VI and by impact fees officially opened on Sept. 28.

“Fire Station 11 proudly serves the residents of west Forsyth County and provides enhanced coverage for our customers in this area,” Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head said. “We are very thankful of the voters’ continued passage of the Forsyth County SPLOST program and eternally grateful to the board of commissioners for their unwavering support of the fire department.”

Fire Station 11 is a 12,000-square-foot, four-stall station, designed to accommodate the personnel and equipment that will operate out of the facility and to allow for future growth.