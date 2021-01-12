How Cumming’s police chief is using video games to reach people, answer questions about law enforcement

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, many have had to find ways to keep themselves entertained at home, with hobbies like baking, exercising, learning musical instruments or, in Cumming Police Chief David Marsh’s case, playing video games.

Over the last few months, Marsh has been live-streaming himself playing videogames online on his Facebook page, Gaming with the Chief, which he says is not only a way to blow off steam but also a way to interact with members of the community or maybe those who just have questions about what it’s like to work in law enforcement.

“That’s why I named it ‘Gaming with the Chief,’” Marsh said. “I wanted to create a place where people could hop in, and if they like playing video games, that’s great, and if they wanted to chat about stuff, I wanted to create an environment where people felt comfortable asking questions about law enforcement that they might not have any place else to go with.”

Marsh said he grew up playing videogames, both on gaming systems, he said his first console was the original Nintendo Entertainment System, and ‘90s computer classics like Quake, Doom and Wolfenstein.

He described his gaming skill level as “not a bad gamer, but certainly not a professional” and said his online gamertag, CplKrispyKreme or Krispy to those he is playing with, is from his time at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, where he reached the rank of corporal, and the rest was “my online tag in college long before I became a police officer simply because I like doughnuts.”

When he became chief, he considered changing the name to reflect the new position, but the name wasn’t available, “and after I thought about it a bit, I didn’t feel like changing over all my logins to a new gamertag anyway.”

Still, Marsh said there are many his age and older who wonder why anyone would want to watch someone else play videogames.

“That’s the question I get more often than not from people who are my peers or people who are a little bit older, they just don’t understand,” he said. “So oftentimes, I spend time just educating folks that, ‘Hey, you probably watch people play sports – football, baseball, soccer – and that’s about the same thing people do with video games. They like playing videogames and they like watching people who are really good at videogames play... Maybe it makes them better, maybe it makes them just enjoy the content.”

While he said he enjoys a variety of games, most of his streams involve online, multiplayer games.

“As far as, if you’re looking at it for content, what people want to watch and what you just enjoy playing personally, sometimes those aren’t the same thing,” Marsh said, “and so for me right now Call of Duty and the battle royale style of games seem to get the most popularity, and to me, I personally enjoy playing those kind of games like [PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds] and Fortnite and Call of Duty now is really popular.”