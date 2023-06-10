How experts from several transportation groups are working together to improve road safety A Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputy directs traffic after a serious vehicle accident Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, near the intersection of Cantrell Circle and Keith Bridge Road in North Forsyth. - photo by Ben Hendren Car manufacturers, state transportation leaders, law enforcement and more are working together on a new way to improve transportation. Latest Forsyth County to receive $833K state grant to enhance public safety WATCH: Rollover crash, transformer fire captured on camera on west Forsyth road Ferrari clocked going 178 mph in Forsyth County Man injured while saving puppy from house fire