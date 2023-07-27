By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
How Forsyth County’s School Resource Officers are preparing to keep kids safe this school year
SRO training
An SRO with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office aims a fake pistol at a virtual student holding a knife in a classroom during simulator training. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
While families have spent the last full week of summer break stocking up on school supplies, Forsyth County’s School Resource Officers trained to ensure they’re ready to keep students safe this year.