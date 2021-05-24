How your kid can learn what it takes to be a firefighter

The Forsyth County Fire Department is offering a free weeklong daytime summer camp program to Forsyth County students interested in learning what it takes to be a firefighter.

The Junior Fire Academy, for students entering seventh and eighth grade this fall, will be held Monday, June 28, through Friday, July 2.

The camp provides participants education and experiences surrounding the job of a firefighter. Topics covered include firefighting, search-and-rescue practices, EMS and more.

“The Junior Fire Academy is something that the entire fire department looks forward to each year,” said Fire Chief Barry Head. “Along with getting to see what a week in the life of a firefighter is like, students will have the opportunity to learn lessons about teamwork, responsibility and general best safety practices.”

The Junior Fire Academy program will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Fire Department Headquarters at the Forsyth County Public Safety Complex, 3520 Settingdown Road.

Space for the program is limited. Those interested in attending the Junior Fire Academy must submit a completed application by Friday, June 4. The application is available on the Fire Department page on the Forsyth County website at forsythco.com. Those accepted into the program will need to attend an orientation meeting which will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 15.

For more information about the Junior Fire Academy, call the Forsyth County Fire Department Public Education Division at (678) 455-8072 or email Fire Prevention Training Officer Erin Long at enlong@forsythco.com.