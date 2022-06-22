Human remains found in south Hall County

Human remains were found Monday, June 20, in a wooded area of Flowery Branch.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found Monday afternoon on Paradise Point Road.

The remains were sent for an autopsy to determine the identity and cause of death.

“It may be several days before autopsy results are available,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams wrote in a news release. “Until that time, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office will have no other information to offer in the investigation.”

This article was originally posted by the Gainesville Times, a sister publication to Forsyth County News.

