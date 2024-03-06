It’s ‘going to be a big year,’ FCFD to open new stations in 2024 The new Station 15 will replace the aging facility at 1525 Buford Highway, which was built in 1999. - photo by Kelly Whitmire As Forsyth County continues to grow, the community’s fire department is growing with it. Latest These Forsyth County SkillsUSA students host breakfast for local first responders during annual Give Back Week Family displaced after house fire in south Forsyth County Rabid raccoon captured in Forsyth County Fire destroys home in south Forsyth County, injures firefighter