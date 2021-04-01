Jefferson man killed after single-car wreck on Browns Bridge Road

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver in a fatal single-car wreck on Browns Bridge Road on Wednesday, March 31.

According to a news release from Stacie Miller, a spokeswoman for FCSO, Robert J. Phillips, 68, of Jefferson, was killed in the crash, which happened near Little Mill Road. Sheriff’s Office and Forsyth County Fire Department personnel responded to the accident at about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Miller, Phillips, who was driving a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria, was attempting to pass slower traffic on the road “when he hydroplaned, lost control and left the roadway.”

“After the vehicle left the roadway, it rotated and struck a tree, then continued backwards and struck a larger tree,” Miller said.

Phillips was pronounced dead at a local hospital and there was no evidence of alcohol or drug impairment.

The wreck remains under investigation.