Kidnapping charges filed in connection with missing child, mother

New charges have been filed against the suspect wanted in connection with the disappearance a missing child and mother from the city of Cumming.

Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said kidnapping charges have been filed against Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, 55, of Forsyth County, who is believed to have taken his ex-wife, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45, and their child, Rachel Zecena, 6, both of Cumming, against their will.

An Amber Alert was issued for the mother and daughter early on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

According to the alert, the suspect may be armed with a firearm due to a previous domestic incident. The suspect may be traveling in Parada-Olivas' vehicle, a 2016 Black Ford Focus with Georgia tag RVX9470.

Marsh said Parada-Olivas was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 26, when she told her boyfriend she was going to meet Zeneca-Lopez to pick up their daughter, who reportedly had COVID-19.

“We started doing some research into what was going on, and it turned out that her ex-husband is out on bond for kidnapping and raping her back in August,” Marsh said.

Zeneca-Lopez reportedly removed a court-mandated ankle-monitor before fleeing the area, which were his only charges before being charged with kidnapping.

“He wasn’t wanted he connection with another crime, he was wanted for violating his bond conditions by cutting his monitor off,” Marsh said.

Marsh said the previous charges were filed in Forsyth County.

Anyone with information should contact the Cumming Police Department at 770-781-3087.