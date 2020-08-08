Two family members found dead from carbon monoxide exposure

Update ( Aug. 8, 4:58 p.m.): Detectives with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are investigating an incident at Mary Alice Park where two family members died Saturday.

According to an FCSO statement, officers responded to a call at Mary Alice Park Saturday at approximately 11:23 a.m. When they arrived, they found that three family members had taken their boat out Friday evening with plans to spend the night on the boat at one of the Lake Lanier islands.

When other family members came to join them Saturday, they found two of the men unresponsive. They towed the boat to Mary Alice Park where they met responding officers.

The third family member was disoriented, according to the statement. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After investigating the boat, officer found a generator, and because of its placement, the statement explains that exhaust from the generator was not able to escape the cabin. It filled the area while the men were sleeping, and officers believe the men suffered from carbon monoxide exposure.

The statement notes that carbon monoxide is odorless and tasteless.

As the case is ongoing, the FCSO stated it will not yet release the identities of the victims.

According to a statement published online by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the agency, along with the Cumming Police Department, the Forsyth County Fire Department and EMS responded to a call from Mary Alice Park Saturday in reference to the two bodies found on the boat.

FCSO is currently investigating. At this time, no foul play is suspected, according to the statement.

