‘Making the roads safer,’ drivers arrested, ticketed in recent checkpoints Operation Cottontail was conducted Easter weekend, March 29-31. Photo courtesy of FCSO The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office recently had a busy Easter weekend. Latest Here’s how local middle schoolers can learn firefighting, EMS skills Sign at Wells Fargo bank burned in grass fire Browns Bridge Church has ‘unexpected’ Easter morning after smoke scare FCFD: “Near miss” at Forsyth County home after lithium-ion battery explodes