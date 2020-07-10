Man arrested after standoff with Forsyth County SWAT team

A woman and child who also lived in the home had already fled to a neighbor’s house, the caller said.

The officers later learned that the man inside, Stephan Reynolds, had multiple weapons with him. After Reynolds, 45, refused to come out of the house, the Forsyth County SWAT team were called onto the scene. Residents in the area were ordered to stay in their homes, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.

After several hours, the SWAT team finally found Reynolds in the house — with an AR-15 rifle close to him.

Reynolds has been charged with two counts of false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a gun, aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Reynolds is being held in Forsyth County Jail without bond.