Man arrested on arson, insurance fraud charges after house fire leads to $1 million in damages

Deputies arrested a Forsyth County man Monday, Oct. 5, on insurance fraud and first-degree arson charges after his home’s basement caught fire in December 2019.

Jin Kyong Chang, 43, who was living in a home on Innisbrook Run in the Saint Marlo Country Club subdivision with his wife and daughter, has been charged with first-degree arson and insurance fraud.

Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said that agencies received a 911 call in December from the family’s fire alarm company.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found that the basement of the house was on fire. There was no one else in the home when they arrived, and there were no injuries during the incident.

Shivers said that the fire never escaped the basement of the house.

According to officials, there was severe fire and water damage to the basement along with smoke damage throughout the rest of the home, totaling around $1 million in damages.

The Fire Marshall’s Office Fire Investigation Unit launched a full investigation when they found that there were multiple fires in the basement, none of them connected to another.

A warrant was issued for Chang’s arrest on Wednesday, Sept. 30, and he was arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office five days later.

Chang is currently being held in the Forsyth County Jail on a $33,220 bond.