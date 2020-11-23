Man cited after clash over wearing mask at Costco

A video of a local man being placed in handcuffs outside the Costco on Bald Ridge Marina Road on Saturday, Nov. 21 has been making the rounds on social media, but both the local police and the man who was cited are saying there is more to the incident than the video shows.



On Saturday, local resident Cory Wayland was detained, placed into the back of a Cumming Police Department cruiser and cited with disorderly conduct after he and his son were asked to leave the store for his son reportedly not wearing a face mask, which is required by store policy.

While some of the online discourse has claimed the arrest was due to not wearing a mask, Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said Wayland “was cited based on his conduct on the scene and for refusing to leave the store when he was asked to.”

“It didn’t have anything to do with the mask other than that’s what prompted the store to call us,” Marsh told Forsyth County News on Monday. “We certainly don’t arrest people for not wearing masks. That’s not something that we enforce. It didn’t have anything to do with that and it had everything to do with his behavior throughout that investigation and at the Costco.”

According to the police report, Cumming police were called “in reference to a dispute that was going on inside the store” that the caller said was “verbal only, but escalating.”

“The original call for service was in reference to a customer that had not been wearing a face covering, and when confronted became upset and started to argue with the store management,” the report said. “Management then advised dispatch that they wanted the individuals escorted off the property.”

Wayland, who also spoke to Forsyth County News on Monday, said he was approached by management and given a mask, which he put on, but his son deals with allergies and asthma and has “to take it off every once in a while to breathe” and was told by management repeatedly that he needed to put on a mask and was asked to leave when he did not.

Costco changed its policy on Nov. 16 that everyone was required to wear a face mask or face shield.

The company did not respond to comment as of press time.

Wayland said he and his son heard a store manager tell the police dispatcher his son had handed him a knife, which Wayland said was actually a credit card, but felt that made the situation more tense and began heading out the front door, where he met police.

In the report, the responding officer said “that I was not aware of that information,” but the manager did tell him “he saw the two of them exchange something and that he did think it was a knife but was not sure.”

The responding officer told Wayland they understood the frustration about wearing masks but it was the store’s policy, but was told by Wayland “it did not matter about the wearing of a mask because he pays a membership to the store” and that he had been wearing a mask but his son had not.

“Then everything started revolving around they need to see my ID,” Wayland said, “and I very respectfully answered, ‘No you don’t, have I been accused of a crime or are you arresting me for a crime or do you have reasonable suspicion that I have or will commit a crime,’ and to all three things, he said no.”

