Costco changes policy to require all customers to wear a face mask or shield beginning Monday, Nov. 16

Effective Nov. 16, Costco will require all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or face shield. Customers will be required to wear a face mask or face shield. Children under the age of 2 are exempt.Costco has had a face mask policy in effect since May 4, but members who could not wear a mask due to a medical condition were exempt. This is no longer the case, according to a statement from President and CEO Craig Jelinek. If a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they are now required to wear a face shield.

According to the website, the company’s goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for employees.