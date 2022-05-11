Meet Dusk, a therapy dog intended to help Gainesville Police and the community

Contrary to her name, Dusk, a 6-month-old lab mix, tends to brighten any room she enters.



Dusk will soon go to work as a therapy dog for the Gainesville Police Department, working to “meet the needs of the officers as well as the community,” Lt. Kevin Holbrook said.

The Gainesville City Council approved a resolution to receive the therapy dog, which will help with the department’s peer support group and beyond.

“Many times, it’s easier for the officers to relate with the dog and have that relationship with the dog,” Holbrook said.

Dusk’s training to be a certified therapy dog will allow her to recognize when people are experiencing stress and trauma, Holbrook said.

“There’s that stigma within law enforcement that you have those problems and issues and you just kind of push it to the back of your mind and keep moving forward,” Holbrook said. “This is one of the programs to help those officers that are on the front lines to have this support system through the peer support training as well as the therapy dog to make it through some of those types of events.”

Scot Rucker of Rucker Dog Training has assisted with more than 30 therapy dogs that now work in schools, jails, senior centers, therapists’ offices and more.

Rucker is a partner with the Forsyth County Pups with Purpose program, where dogs are taken out of the shelter and trained by inmates.

The introduction of therapy dogs into schools has changed the school professionals’ careers, Rucker said, as kids are more likely to interact with them if there is a dog they can pet.

“Same thing with wearing a badge,” he said. “A lot of my deputies … that have these therapy dogs that they’re going out into the community with, it’s changed their careers, too. Because most kids aren’t going to just go up to a cop a lot of times, too. I think it makes them a lot more approachable.”



