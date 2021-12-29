Missing child, mother, kidnapping suspect located in Mexico

Officials with the Cumming Police Department said on Wednesday a missing mother and daughter from Cumming and their suspected kidnapper have been found in Mexico.

Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45, and her daughter Rachel Zecena, 6, both of Cumming, "have been safely located in Mexico and are now back in the US with law enforcement officials," CPD officials said in a Facebook post at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cumming Police Chief David Marsh told the Forsyth County News kidnapping charges had been filed against Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, 55, of Forsyth County, who is Parada-Olivas' ex-husband and father of the child.

"Alex Zecena has been arrested in connection with their kidnapping and is currently awaiting extradition," the release said.



Marsh said the victims were found and the suspect was arrested with help from the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.