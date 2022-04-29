Motorcyclist dead after wreck with vehicle on Buford Dam Road

Per the release, deputies responded to the crash at about 10 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Buford Dam Road and Homeside Drive.

“The 2007 Kawasaki ZX600 was traveling east on Buford Dam Road and the 2016 Mercedes Benz GLE was traveling westbound,” the release said. “As the motorcycle traveled in the direction of the Mercedes, it entered the westbound lane quickly and impacted the front of the Mercedes.”

The wreck remains under investigation.

The wreck is the third motorcyclist fatality in less than two weeks after Zachary Smith, 28, of Braselton, was killed in a single-motorcycle crash near the intersection of Little Mill Road and Paddocks Mill Drive on Sunday, April 17 and Dustin Darby, 39, of Waleska, died in a wreck on Matt Highway near McBrayer Road on Tuesday, April 19.