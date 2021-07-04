Officials ID man killed in wreck on Buford Dam Road

Officials responded to a wreck that killed a man at around 2:30 p.m., July 3, in the area of Buford Dam Road and Timber Lake Trail involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

According to a release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation determined a 2017 Buick Enclave and was traveling east on Buford Dam Road with a 2013 Yamaha FZ8 behind it.

A 2007 Chevy Tahoe was traveling west on Buford Dam Road. The Buick stopped for traffic due to another eastbound vehicle turning left onto Timber Lake Trail.

The Yamaha was unable to stop in time and the right side of the motorcycle clipped the driver’s side rear corner of the Buick.

The motorcycle then crossed over into the westbound lane directly in front of the Tahoe. The driver of the Tahoe attempted to brake and steer to the right but was unable to avoid the wreck.

The driver of the Yamaha, 24-year-old Tyler Wilson of Cumming, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.