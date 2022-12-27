Officials probe fatal crash, rollover on 400

Officials are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Christmas Eve.
In a news release sent on Tuesday, Dec. 27, FCSO officials said the Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating a crash that occurred at about 11:15 p.m. in the area of River Club Drive and Riverhill Court in the Chattahoochee River Club subdivision off Buford Highway.
“A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 30-year-old James Allen of Alpharetta, had just entered the subdivision, and was traveling on River Club Drive when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and ultimately crashed into a tree,” the release said. “Mr. Allen was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.”
FCSO officials also said first responders with the Cumming Police Department and Forsyth County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Ga. 400 northbound near Bald Ridge Marina Road at about 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.
“A 2006 Toyota Tundra was traveling north and attempted to negotiate the curve in the road at an unreasonable speed,” the release said. “The driver lost control of the vehicle and it struck the center guard rail and began to overturn. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected during the rollover. The driver was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.”