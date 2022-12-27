Officials probe fatal crash, rollover on 400

Officials are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Christmas Eve.

In a news release sent on Tuesday, Dec. 27, FCSO officials said the Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating a crash that occurred at about 11:15 p.m. in the area of River Club Drive and Riverhill Court in the Chattahoochee River Club subdivision off Buford Highway.

“A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 30-year-old James Allen of Alpharetta, had just entered the subdivision, and was traveling on River Club Drive when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and ultimately crashed into a tree,” the release said. “Mr. Allen was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.”