One airlifted to Grady Memorial after tractor trailer wreck on Hwy. 53 in Dawson County

Dawson County authorities say that an individual was rushed by air to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on Monday afternoon, following a three-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer on Hwy. 53 west.

According to Dawson County Fire Chief and EMA Director Danny Thompson, the individual was injured and entrapped when a tractor-trailer overturned onto their vehicle about 1 mile west of the Amicalola Bridge in Dawson County. The individual was then transported to Grady Hospital by Air Life Georgia, Thompson said, but their condition is unknown at this time.

No other injuries were reported during the incident, Thompson said.

The Georgia State Patrol will be investigating the incident.

Thompson said that Hwy. 53 will likely be shut down throughout the afternoon as the wreck is investigated and cleared, and that the area should be avoided if possible.

See original story from Dawson County News here.