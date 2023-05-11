One dead in crash at county line

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the Dawson County line.

In a news release, FCSO officials said they are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Blue Ridge Overlook and Carlisle Road in north Forsyth County that occurred at about 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. William Wiggins, 29, of Oakwood, was declared dead at a local hospital after the crash.

According to the release, Wiggins was driving a 2023 Ford Taurus south on Carlisle Road, “failed to yield to the traffic on Blue Ridge Overlook and pulled out in front of a 1993 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.”