One dead in crash at county line

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the Dawson County line.
In a news release, FCSO officials said they are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Blue Ridge Overlook and Carlisle Road in north Forsyth County that occurred at about 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. William Wiggins, 29, of Oakwood, was declared dead at a local hospital after the crash.
According to the release, Wiggins was driving a 2023 Ford Taurus south on Carlisle Road, “failed to yield to the traffic on Blue Ridge Overlook and pulled out in front of a 1993 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.”
The driver of the pickup truck “attempted to avoid the crash but was unable to.”
The crash is under investigation, and speed and impairment are not suspected to be factors.
The incident is the second recent fatal wreck in Forsyth County after a motorcyclist was struck by a pickup truck in Cumming on Wednesday, May 3.