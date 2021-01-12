One injured after still combusts at NoFo Brewing Co. and Distillery

NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery is closed after a person was injured following one of the stills combusted at the business in north Forsyth on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

In a statement, officials with NoFo said three team members and one guest were present when “one of our stills combusted during the distilling process.” The guest, who was there to learn about the process, “did sustain injuries,” per the post.

NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery is at 6150 Georgia Hwy. 400.

“Obviously, our team has been shaken by this incident and our hearts go out to our guest who was injured,” the company said in the statement. “Until we know further details, we ask our community to keep our guest and all of our team members in your thoughts and prayers.”