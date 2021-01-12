One injured after still combusts at NoFo Brewing Co. and Distillery

NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery is closed after a person was injured following one of the stills combusted at the business in north Forsyth on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
In a statement, officials with NoFo said three team members and one guest were present when “one of our stills combusted during the distilling process.” The guest, who was there to learn about the process, “did sustain injuries,” per the post.
NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery is at 6150 Georgia Hwy. 400.
“Obviously, our team has been shaken by this incident and our hearts go out to our guest who was injured,” the company said in the statement. “Until we know further details, we ask our community to keep our guest and all of our team members in your thoughts and prayers.”
Co-owner Joe Garcia said NoFo would be open to customers starting on Wednesday, Jan. 13 and thanked first responders for their efforts.
“I just really want to thank the Forsyth County fire department and sheriff’s office for their quick response to the situation,” he said.
He said the only damage was to the brewing area and he hoped they would be back to brewing as soon as possible.
NoFo opened in 2019 as the first brewery in the North Forsyth area and was approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners for an alcohol license for a manufacturer distillery on the premises in July 2020.
Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said the guest is in critical condition and was transported to Grady Health System with second-degree burns on about 50% of his body. An employee was able to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.
Shivers described the event as an explosion followed by a flash-fire that was quickly over and did not cause damage to the building but did damage some equipment.
He said the injured man was in the parking lot by the time firefighters arrived and was taken by vehicle to Grady instead of by helicopter due to Tuesday morning’s overcast weather.
Shivers said the incident remains under investigation but nothing appeared suspicious.