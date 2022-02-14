Woman killed on Ga. 400 after being thrown from motorcycle

A woman was killed and another person was critically injured after a wreck along the Dawson County portion of Ga. 400 on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Preliminary investigative findings were provided to the Dawson County News. The wreck is still under investigation, according to Lt. W. Mark Riley, Georgia State Patrol’s public information director.
Personnel from GSP’s Post 37 were called to investigate a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Ga. 400 near Prestige Lane at 6:06 p.m., Saturday.
Preliminary results show that a motorcycle traveled south in the left lane of Ga. 400 as another vehicle proceeded in the same direction behind it.
“While both vehicles were traveling south, some aggressive driving behaviors were exhibited, and the driver of the motorcycle lost control, causing the motorcycle to strike the side of the other vehicle,” the report said.
At that point, both the driver and passenger were ejected off the motorcycle. The driver sustained “significant injuries” and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The motorcycle’s passenger, 37-year-old Ashley N. Kelly, suffered fatal injuries.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the wreck.
This article was originally posted by Dawson County News, a sister publication to Forsyth County News.