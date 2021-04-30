One taken to hospital after flash fire on boat at Port Royale Marina

A woman was transported to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital after a flash fire occurred on a boat after refueling at Port Royale Marina on Tuesday, April 27.

Division Chief Jason Shivers with the Forsyth County Fire Department said the fire was accidental and the victim suffered mild-to-moderate injuries, including second-degree burns and a small amount of third-degree burns. A man who was on the boat with the victim refused treatment at the scene.

Shivers said the fire was from gas fumes and “out as soon as it occurred.”

The victim wound up in the lake after the fire, which Shivers said likely limited the damage of the burns.

A helicopter was initially called before being canceled after emergency personnel dealt with the victim’s injuries.

The fire did not spread to the fuel station or any other boats.