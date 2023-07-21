By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This is only a drill: Forsyth County agencies take part in active shooter training
Active shooter training
Members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Fire Department and Central EMS teamed up for active shooter training at Horizon Christian Academy on July 18. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
Though Horizon Christian Academy is out for summer break, Forsyth County’s first responders used the school for some training and education of their own.